A Mom Said Her Safety Plan Saved Her And Her Family From A Potential Home Invasion

You always have to remain vigilant, friends.

And this story is a perfect example of why that is so important.

A TikTokker named Jessie posted a video and told viewers about the frightening experience she had in her home…and how she was prepared for such an event.

Jessie said that she was home alone with her baby and she was working late at night with her baby monitor near her.

Her dog, Charlie, was sitting by her while she worked.

She glanced at the monitor and noticed that her baby had spit out her pacifier.

She went to her daughter’s room to put her pacifier back in and her mouth and Jessie noticed that Charlie went into the master bedroom instead of following her.

When Charlie started barking, Jessie knew that something was wrong.

Worried, she locked herself in her daughter’s room, but she had left her phone in the kitchen where she’d been working.

Jessie listened closely and she heard what she thought was a shoe hit Charlie in the other room and then hit the bench by the bed in the master bedroom.

The TikTokker was convinced that there was a stranger in her house.

But Jessie was prepared.

When she heard Charlie bark again, she opened the window in her daughter’s bedroom and kicked the screen out.

She then grabbed her baby, went out the window, and ran up the street to a neighbor’s house.

Jessie said it was about 1-1:30 a.m. at this point.

The neighbors let Jessie and the baby inside and they called 911.

Police showed up and went into the house through the open window to see what was going on.

The officers didn’t find anyone in Jessie’s house and they surmised that the intruder took off.

Jessie said that she wasn’t about to keep any kinds of weapons in her daughter’s room, so this had been her rehearsed plan in case anything like this happened.

That’s scary stuff!

Check out the video.

Good thing she had this plan all worked out.

We’re glad she’s safe!

