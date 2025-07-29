A Mom Said She Bought Her Son The Wrong Kind of Candy For His Birthday

Part of being a parent is attempting to decode your child’s ambiguous demands.

And when it doesn’t go as planned, well, that’s when a mom or a dad is at a total loss.

A mom named Liz posted a video on TikTok and talked about how her quest to find candy for her son didn’t go as planned.

Liz said that her son asked her to get a specific kind of candy for his birthday…but there was a problem…

He couldn’t remember what it was called!

Liz’s son told her the candy was “a bunch of little ones around a big one, and on the inside, it was juicy.”

She thought he might’ve been talking about Gushers, but her son shot down that idea in a hurry.

She told viewers, “I had no idea what he was talking about,” so she did her best and bought him Nerds Gummy Clusters.

Liz asked viewers, “That would make sense, right?”

She added, “Do you think I got it right? I’m gonna go drop it off for him.”

Here’s the video.

Liz posted a follow-up video and told viewers that her first attempt was not the correct one.

The TikTokker’s son told her he was looking for “the white ones,” but she was still in the dark about what kind fo candy he wanted.

She said, “Do you guys know? I’m at a loss now.”

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual was impressed with the effort.

And this viewer was on the same page as her.

Give her a break! She’s not a mind reader!

