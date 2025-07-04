A Rude Driver Messed With A Cyclist, So He Made Sure He Had To Sit Through A Whole Green Light Cycle

I’ve never understood people who absolutely rage when they’re on the road.

Getting somewhere two seconds earlier isn’t going to change your day, so you might as well just relax and enjoy the ride.

But the driver in this Reddit story obviously has some anger issues to work on…

Check out how this bicyclist handled him!

Driver yelled at me riding my bicycle, so I forced him to sit through a green light. “I’m a truck driver, and when I’m hauling freight, I follow every road rule like it’s the Bible. But on my bicycle? That’s a whole different game.

He’s not messing around!

If some jerk in a car tries to bully me for cycling, I make it my personal mission to teach them a lesson. The best part is rubbing it in their face that I can get away with stuff they can’t. No fines for me. When drivers mess with me, I might spit on their car at a red light, then run it. Or I’ll cruise through a red right in front of them, daring them to follow and eat a ticket from the traffic cameras. Those cameras flash at me, and I just laugh. No license plate on my bike means no fine, while they’re stuck at the light, collecting dust and a potential fine if they try to chase. So, this one time, I got to dish out some sweet revenge on a driver. I’m riding along, minding my own business, when this loudmouth in a car screams at me to “get off the road” as he speeds by. Classic jerk.

Here we go…

I catch up to him at the next red light, and he’s already glaring at me like I ruined his day. Perfect setup. I decide to make him regret his words. When the light turns green, I roll my bike right in front of his car and plant myself there, blocking him just enough so he can’t move. The whole green light cycle, he’s stuck behind me, unable to go anywhere. Cars behind him start laying on their horns, beeping like crazy, screaming for him to move, but I hold my ground, not letting him budge an inch. He’s losing it, slamming his steering wheel, while the chorus of horns behind him gets louder. The light turns red again, and this guy is beyond mad. The cars behind are still beeping, probably thinking he’s just an idiot who can’t drive.

See ya later!

He starts opening his car door, looking like he’s about to get out and come at me. That’s when I kick it up a notch. I flash him a big grin, then blast through the red light on my bike. The traffic camera flashes twice, catching me, but I don’t care. No license plate, no fine, no problem. I turn back and laugh right at the guy, who’s now red-faced and screaming from his car, stuck with a bunch of angry drivers behind him. I even give the camera a little wave because it’s not snitching on me. This dude had to sit through a green light, miss his chance to go, take a symphony of horns from the cars behind, and then watch me ride off scot-free while he’s trapped at the red. As I pedaled away, I could still hear the horns and his yelling, but I was gone. Next time, maybe he’ll think twice before yelling at a cyclist to get off the road. Mess with me on my bike, and I’ll make you regret it in the most infuriating way possible.”

It’s so satisfying when jerks on the road get what’s coming to them!

It doesn’t happen often enough.

