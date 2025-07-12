A Rude Person In A Public Park Thought He Worked There, So He Made Him Look Foolish

Ladies and gents, let me give you some free life advice…

Never, ever make assumptions about anyone.

EVER.

Because all it’s gonna do is make you look like a real dum-dum at the end of the day!

Don’t believe me?

Read on and let this story from Reddit be a warning to you…

Who “works” at a public park? “I’m an electrician. Electricians Apprentice, but that doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the company I work for provides neon orange shirts with the company logo for us to wear. One day last summer I had to dig a trench. It sucked, but honestly it could be worse. It was dry, and I’d rather hot and dry, than pretty much any kind of water or mud in my trench. After dusting off and changing out of my boots I head home.

It was time to decompress…

My route home takes me past the downtown riverfront area which contains several recreational spaces and a section of Greenway that goes through the city. I decided that since the temperature was dropping I’d go for a short walk on the greenway and cool off in the breeze that was coming in. Fast forward about 30 minutes and I’m honestly worn out. My ADHD had forgotten that I spent 8 hours digging through hard clay by hand and a short walk has me ready to fall over so I plop down in the grass a few feet off the greenway to just enjoy the view and relax for a bit. I’m there for about 5 minutes just watching the water and listening to music in my earbuds before I hear screaming behind me. I just ignore it because honestly people are crazy, and it’s not uncommon downtown, but it goes on just long enough for me to turn my head.

Huh?

Big mistake as I lock eyes with some dude waving frantically at me and screaming red-faced at the top of his lungs to take out my earbuds. I ask him what his problem is and he responds “I need you to take out your earbuds and answer my question.” And then asked something about the kids playground. I responded “how the hell should I know? I don’t have kids.” To which he responded and I’ll never forget it till the day I die “Don’t talk to me like that, you work here don’t you?”

Nope!

I saw red. I was honestly completely stunned. After 10 years as a retail manager which broke me, I thought I was done with the “you work here, right” bull ****. All I could think to say is “Who ‘works’ at a park?” Complete with air quotes.”

This is why you never assume anything about anyone!

