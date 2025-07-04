July 4, 2025 at 10:48 am

Costco Shopper Didn’t Expect Rotisserie Chickens To Be So Much Cheaper Than The Frozen Chickens In The Store

Sometimes, things in life just don’t make any sense…

And this is one of them!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and expressed their confusion about the prices of different kinds of chicken at Costco.

The woman first showed viewers a Costco rotisserie chicken in a bag.

She said, “Why the hell does a cooked chicken cost $4.99?”

The TikTokker then walked to the frozen section of the store and asked, “And then, a whole chicken, for a 2-pack, it’s $16.97?”

Hmmm…that is a bit curious, isn’t it?

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user dropped some knowledge.

It’s one of life’s great mysteries…

But we don’t hate on Costco.

