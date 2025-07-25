July 25, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Shopper Saw Moldy Crystal Farms Cheese For Sale At A Grocery Store

by Matthew Gilligan

moldy cheese in a store

TikTok/@just1kam

Come on, people!

Are we even trying anymore?!?!

By the looks of this video, I’d say the answer to that question is probably a big, fat NO.

A TikTokker named Kam posted a video and showed viewers why she wasn’t pleased during a recent trip to a grocery store.

moldy cheese for sale

TikTok/@just1kam

The viral video showed a bag of Crystal Farms cheese for sale…

And there’s no mistaking that there’s mold on that cheese!

moldy cheese in a package

TikTok/@just1kam

Disgusted by the sight, Kam said, “Stop playing. Whoever’s back there, come get this cheese!”

moldy cheese for sale

TikTok/@just1kam

Here’s the video.

@just1kam

♬ original sound – kam w da wham👄

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.58.08 AM A Shopper Saw Moldy Crystal Farms Cheese For Sale At A Grocery Store

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.58.24 AM A Shopper Saw Moldy Crystal Farms Cheese For Sale At A Grocery Store

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 10.58.47 AM A Shopper Saw Moldy Crystal Farms Cheese For Sale At A Grocery Store

It looks like a worker dropped the ball on this one!

It happens sometimes.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter