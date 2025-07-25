A Shopper Saw Moldy Crystal Farms Cheese For Sale At A Grocery Store

Come on, people!

Are we even trying anymore?!?!

By the looks of this video, I’d say the answer to that question is probably a big, fat NO.

A TikTokker named Kam posted a video and showed viewers why she wasn’t pleased during a recent trip to a grocery store.

The viral video showed a bag of Crystal Farms cheese for sale…

And there’s no mistaking that there’s mold on that cheese!

Disgusted by the sight, Kam said, “Stop playing. Whoever’s back there, come get this cheese!”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It looks like a worker dropped the ball on this one!

It happens sometimes.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.