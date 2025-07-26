A Texas Roadhouse Waitress Talked About The Big Headache She Deals With When Customers Want Peanuts

What, do you think peanuts grow on trees?!?!

Well, they don’t…

And a Texas Roadhouse worker named Gina took to TikTok to tell viewers all about how the peanut situation actually works in her popular chain restaurant location.

Gina told viewers, “I work at the yeehaw restaurant that sells steak, and people love our peanuts and our bread, right? Because they’re free.”

She talked about a group of customers she had to deal with and said, “My table sits down, and the guy is like, ‘How are you guys out of peanuts? How?”

Gina continued, “Let me set the scene for you, sir. A table can get sat, and at the table, there can be two bags of peanuts. Very often, people will take those two bags of peanuts and put them to their side on the booth, or maybe they’ll throw them in their bag, right? Then, they’ll ask for another bag of peanuts immediately.”

She added, “Sometimes, they’ll ask for another bag. When it comes time to leave, they’ll ask for a couple of bags to go. Sometimes even more than a couple of bags. And then, on their way out, they stop at the front, and then every person in the party will grab multiple bags of peanuts to go.”

Gina said her restaurant spends a whopping $5,000 on peanuts every single month.

She told viewers that her restaurant didn’t have peanuts for a while, but now they do again…and it can be a big headache when customers throw them on the ground.

She said, “The shells so much aren’t the problem. Not so much as it is the little nut skin. If you’ve ever been to the yeehaw restaurant that sells steak, you know the material is made out of. It’s not a good mix.”

Gina said that customers are rude about throwing peanut shells on the ground and she added, “I’ve had people stop me while I’m walking, and they go, ‘Hey. Excuse me,’ and they’ll take that bucket where they have discarded all their shells, and they’ll toss on the floor, and hysterically laugh because they think it’s so funny.”

“Stop throwing the ******* shells on the floor!”

Maybe Texas Roadhouse should just get rid of complimentary peanuts altogether…

The allergy-sufferers would thank them.

