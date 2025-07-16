July 16, 2025 at 4:48 am

A TikTokker Cooked A Steak On A Brand-New Skillet And It Didn’t Turn Out Well

by Matthew Gilligan

woman cooking a steak

TikTok/@meghan.abbott

Cooking steaks is an art form, people…

And you better believe that it takes a lot of practice to get it right!

A TikTokker named Meghan found that out when she showed viewers the result of cooking a steak in a cast iron skillet for the first time.

woman cooking a steak

TikTok/@meghan.abbott

The video shows Meghan cut into what appears to be a perfectly-cooked steak…but the piece of meat was totally raw inside.

woman cutting into a steak

TikTok/@meghan.abbott

The text overlay on the video reads, “Pov you’re just girls trying to cook a steak on a cast iron for the first time.”

Better luck next time!

cutting into a raw steak

TikTok/@meghan.abbott

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

I think she learned a lesson about cooking from this experience…

Categories: STORIES
