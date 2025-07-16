A TikTokker Cooked A Steak On A Brand-New Skillet And It Didn’t Turn Out Well
by Matthew Gilligan
Cooking steaks is an art form, people…
And you better believe that it takes a lot of practice to get it right!
A TikTokker named Meghan found that out when she showed viewers the result of cooking a steak in a cast iron skillet for the first time.
The video shows Meghan cut into what appears to be a perfectly-cooked steak…but the piece of meat was totally raw inside.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Pov you’re just girls trying to cook a steak on a cast iron for the first time.”
Better luck next time!
Take a look at the video.
@meghan.abbott
fyp
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this viewer shared their thoughts.
I think she learned a lesson about cooking from this experience…
