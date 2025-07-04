July 4, 2025 at 6:48 am

Amusement Park Fan Said A $160 Dining Pass Will Let Her Eat For A Whole Year. – ‘Girl math saving me money every month!’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman at an amusement park

TikTok/@xochisme

Grocery prices are high these days and meals at restaurants are sky-high, so it’s not surprising that people are constantly looking to save money on food…

And this woman stumbled upon a deal so good that she took to TikTok to tell viewers all about it!

woman talking about food

TikTok/@xochisme

The TikTokker told viewers that she paid $160 for a dining pass at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

She said, “You save well over $200 a month because you don’t do any grocery shopping, you just eat at Knott’s Berry Farm.”

woman holding a container of food

TikTok/@xochisme

The woman showed folks the different meals she’s received with her pass at the amusement park, including salads, breakfast treats, sandwiches, and burritos.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Girl math saving me money every month. Thanks Knott’s Berry Farm.”

She added, “Menu changes every 2-3 months!”

woman at an amusement park

TikTok/@xochisme

Take a look at the video.

@xochisme

Girl math is mathing and saving me money every month. #fyp #tariff #girlmath #knotts #snoopy #knottsberryfarm #moneysavingtips @Knott’s Berry Farm @Snoopy

♬ FUNK DO BOUNCE (Slowed) – Ariis

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a depressing comment.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.41.02 PM Amusement Park Fan Said A $160 Dining Pass Will Let Her Eat For A Whole Year. Girl math saving me money every month!

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.41.14 PM Amusement Park Fan Said A $160 Dining Pass Will Let Her Eat For A Whole Year. Girl math saving me money every month!

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 5.41.31 PM Amusement Park Fan Said A $160 Dining Pass Will Let Her Eat For A Whole Year. Girl math saving me money every month!

This sounds like one hell of a deal!

People are going to flock there for sure.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter