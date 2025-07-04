Amusement Park Fan Said A $160 Dining Pass Will Let Her Eat For A Whole Year. – ‘Girl math saving me money every month!’

Grocery prices are high these days and meals at restaurants are sky-high, so it’s not surprising that people are constantly looking to save money on food…

And this woman stumbled upon a deal so good that she took to TikTok to tell viewers all about it!

The TikTokker told viewers that she paid $160 for a dining pass at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

She said, “You save well over $200 a month because you don’t do any grocery shopping, you just eat at Knott’s Berry Farm.”

The woman showed folks the different meals she’s received with her pass at the amusement park, including salads, breakfast treats, sandwiches, and burritos.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Girl math saving me money every month. Thanks Knott’s Berry Farm.”

She added, “Menu changes every 2-3 months!”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a depressing comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This sounds like one hell of a deal!

People are going to flock there for sure.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!