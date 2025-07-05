July 5, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘Imagine having to throw your phone away.’ – A Traveler Found Out That A Specific Phone Is Banned From Airplanes In The U.S.

by Matthew Gilligan

warning sign in an airport

TikTok/@malckbro

I had no idea about this!

And I guess that shows you how much I pay attention when I’m flying…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the surprising regulation they noticed during a recent trip to an airport.

sign in an airport

TikTok/@malckbro

The video shows a sign in the airport that reads, “FAA BANNED ITEM.”

The banned item in question: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones.

The TikTokker said, “Imagine having to throw your phone away.”

warning sign in an airport

TikTok/@malckbro

The sign in the airport reads, “Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked-in baggage, on flights to, from, or within the U.S.”

sign in an airport

TikTok/@malckbro

Take a look at the video.

@malckbro

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 🙅🏽‍♂️ Can’t fly with them #banned#fyp#fypシ#viral#samsung#tsa#reels#reel#flying#america#airport

♬ original sound – K-Shawn Brower

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 3.17.49 PM Imagine having to throw your phone away. A Traveler Found Out That A Specific Phone Is Banned From Airplanes In The U.S.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 3.18.02 PM Imagine having to throw your phone away. A Traveler Found Out That A Specific Phone Is Banned From Airplanes In The U.S.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 3.18.15 PM Imagine having to throw your phone away. A Traveler Found Out That A Specific Phone Is Banned From Airplanes In The U.S.

Let’s just hope the iPhone is never banned from flights…

People will riot.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter