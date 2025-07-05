‘Imagine having to throw your phone away.’ – A Traveler Found Out That A Specific Phone Is Banned From Airplanes In The U.S.

I had no idea about this!

And I guess that shows you how much I pay attention when I’m flying…

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers the surprising regulation they noticed during a recent trip to an airport.

The video shows a sign in the airport that reads, “FAA BANNED ITEM.”

The banned item in question: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones.

The TikTokker said, “Imagine having to throw your phone away.”

The sign in the airport reads, “Individuals may NOT transport this device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked-in baggage, on flights to, from, or within the U.S.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Let’s just hope the iPhone is never banned from flights…

People will riot.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.