July 21, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Traveler Shared How America Is Depicted At Disneyland Paris

by Matthew Gilligan

France and the United States don’t always have the coziest relationship, so I, among others, was curious to find out how our country is represented at the Disneyland Paris theme park.

And today I got the answer to that question!

A woman named Myriam posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how America is depicted at the amusement park in France.

The video shows Disneyland Paris’ “It’s a Small World” ride as it passes through the America part of the attraction.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: when you go to Disneyland Paris and go on it’s a small world and get to see how the USA is depicted.”

The ride showed farmers, the iconic Hollywood sign, the Statue of Liberty, and other classic American imagery.

It seems like Myriam might have been expecting something negative on her trip.

In the video’s caption, she wrote,  “My mind is blown!!!”

Take a look at the video.

My mind is blown!!! 😩😩

This is what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer was impressed.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Well, that was definitely unexpected!

Is it even Disney if it’s not a little bit creepy?

