A Walmart Shopper Tried To Get A Worker To Lower The Price Of A Video Game After He Saw That It Was Being Sold Cheaper Online

If stores say they’ll price match, they should probably honor their word and do it, right?

I sure think so!

And so does the fella you’re about to hear from.

He’s a gamer and he talked to TikTok viewers about the frustrating experience he recently had while trying to buy a video game at Walmart.

The TikTokker told viewers, “Someone really has to explain to me how Walmart works, because I came here today, picking up this Monster Jam game for my kids, because they like monster trucks. And I go to the store because they have it in stock and it’s close by, and they say, ‘Oh it’s $39 at the store, but if you buy it online, it’s only $29.’”

He continued, “But I looked to make sure that it was sold and shipped by Walmart.com because I know they don’t match prices of third party vendors. I thought to myself, ‘Well, that’s a little silly. It’s $39 if I buy it in store, but if I add it to my cart and have someone deliver it to my house an hour and a half from now, it’ll be like $10 less. What sense does that make?’”

The man asked a Walmart worker about what was going on and said, “Hey, you know, can we just do a price match here, and we’ll go on our business, and I’ll take the copy home, and you guys don’t have to worry about delivering to my house today in this snowstorm?”

He continued, “He’s like, ‘No, we really can’t do that because it has to fall under certain circumstances.’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s sold and shipped by Walmart.com. It’s in stock in store; it’s in stock online. And if I buy it online and have it delivered shipping, not just delivery, like actually have it shipped by a shipper, it’s still gonna come from this store, and it’s gonna come the same day, an hour and a half later.”

The man added, “No one at the store wanted to price match it. No one wanted to. They’re all terrified of being in trouble for price matching their own price, according to their own price match policy.”

It sounds like those employees didn’t know their own store’s policies.

