A Wendy’s Customer Saw An Unusual Handwritten Sign In The Store’s Drive-Thru
You never know what you’re gonna encounter when you go through a fast food drive-thru…
A man named Walker posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise he got when he took a spin through a Wendy’s drive-thru.
In the video, a handwritten sign on a sign in the drive-thru reads, “Speaker still works!!”
As Walker proceeded through the drive-thru, he found out why the Wendy’s employees had to put the sign up…
The video then showed the drive-thru speaker on the ground, obviously the aftermath of some kind of collision.
Walker then got a surprise when he heard a worker ask, “May I have your order?”
Fast food never stops, people!
Take a look at the video.
@thewalkergray
Nah you playin
This is what viewers had to say.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker spoke up.
And this viewer chimed in.
That drive-thru took a lickin’ and kept on tickin’!
I feel like someone should let it pass on, though.
