A Wendy’s Customer Saw An Unusual Handwritten Sign In The Store’s Drive-Thru

You never know what you’re gonna encounter when you go through a fast food drive-thru…

A man named Walker posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise he got when he took a spin through a Wendy’s drive-thru.

In the video, a handwritten sign on a sign in the drive-thru reads, “Speaker still works!!”

As Walker proceeded through the drive-thru, he found out why the Wendy’s employees had to put the sign up…

The video then showed the drive-thru speaker on the ground, obviously the aftermath of some kind of collision.

Walker then got a surprise when he heard a worker ask, “May I have your order?”

Fast food never stops, people!

Take a look at the video.

That drive-thru took a lickin’ and kept on tickin’!

I feel like someone should let it pass on, though.

