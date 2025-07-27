A Woman Scorned Wants Her Boyfriend To Download A Tracking App, But He Thinks It’s An Invasion Of Privacy

Cheating sucks. Nobody wants to get cheated on. And it can really damage someone’s sense of trust in future partners.

Like in this story, when a hurt girlfriend refuses to accept that her boyfriend is “just playing video games” and wants to track his location.

Let’s follow this around for a minute…

AITA for refusing to download a live tracker app for my GF? I, (M25) refuse to download it because it seems I’m untrustworthy for her (F22). We’ve only been dating for 3 months and I seriously do like, care for, and genuinely love her. For further context, lately I’ve been overwhelmed with work and I keep telling her this job is taking a lot out of my mental health. I need some personal space to calm myself down.

Understandable. But obviously might make an anxious partner more anxious…

And all I do to calm myself is just stay home and play games. When I do, I sometimes don’t look at my phone and won’t reply to anyone, including her. Sure, communication might be the problem coming from me.

You don’t say.

I should just tell her I wanna play games and won’t touch my phone. But I’ve already told her over and over she can just check my discord/steam if I’m playing or not. I literally only have 1 day off from a 45 hour work week. I also understand where she’s coming from. Before we met she got cheated on her previous relationship. She said that was her first time dealing that kind of heartbreak.

That’s painful, for sure. Will OP and GF be able to compromise here?

I’ve been there too. But I don’t like it when she brings her trauma to this relationship. We talked about this and she asked, “So I was the problem?”

Yikes. Not the vibe. Can they recover and reconcile?

We got into a heated argument and in the end I gave in and moved on. AITA? Or I’m too indulging on my own rights as a partner?

I don’t know about this… is it compromise or resentful concession?

What do the comments have to say?

One person is like, you’re adults, soooo…

This person says NTA but Big Brother is always watching.

Another person says she gotta do the work on her.

Here’s another votes for, nope you’re adults.

Another person says, phones don’t equal magic confidence.

OP, phone home.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.