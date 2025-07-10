Texas Roadhouse Employee Talked About What They Have To Go Through At Work. – ‘You have classrooms that you have to go through.’

If you think that working at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant is all fun and games…

Well, think again!

A worker named Chloe posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why things aren’t exactly as they appear when it comes to working at the popular food chain.

Chloe showed viewers a stack of papers and said, “In case you’re looking to get a job at Texas Roadhouse because it seems easy, and it seems fun, and it’s good money, you have to remember this.”

The documents are the Texas Roadhouse Menu Test Answer Key.

Chloe told viewers that workers have to memorize everything on the menu.

She said, “Every single one of these is just the amount of that item, or the ounce of that item, and there’s two tests. You have classrooms that you have to go through and there’s a validation test, which is verbal.”

Chloe added, “Just really make sure you want to work at Texas Roadhouse.”

That sounds like a pretty tough gig!

No one said it was easy.

