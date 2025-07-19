A Young Family Went Away For A Week, But Their Neighbor Got Upset And Started Yelling At Them When They Returned

Having a good relationship with your neighbors is important and can make living in an area even more pleasant.

What would you do if your neighbor was upset that you weren’t around enough, so one day she came over and started yelling at you?

That is what happened to the young mother in this story, so she shot back and told the neighbor to get off her property, and now the neighbor is still upset.

AITA for telling my neighbours where to go? We have lived in our house for 5 years. When we first moved in, the neighbours two doors down used to stop for chats whenever they saw us. It was nice to be involved in the community but it soon became really tiresome.

Sometimes there aren’t enough hours in the day.

I always say good morning/evening etc or just hello but life is busy with two children one who is disabled and two full time jobs between my partner and I. It got to the point where I don’t dare go to the bin for the fear they’d pop up and I’d be forced to engage in pleasantries. Well, we had been away last week finalising our sons adoption and got home about 2pm. At 5pm the foster mum who’s travelled back with us comes running in stating there’s an angry women at the door.

Who could it be?

At first I thought she was joking but I head out and no sooner have I opened the door I am met with a barrage of accusations, absue and attitude. Now, I don’t like conflict, having been in an abusive marriage before but this brought up some rage in me. It turned out she had hacked away at one of our bushes last week, she had apparently knocked multiple times but I had ignored her, remember I wasn’t here I was away a full 7 days. I told her that and was called a liar. I apparently don’t look after my property to her standards and she told me I look down my nose at her.

This lady has lost her mind.

That was it I told her in not very pleasant terms to get off my driveway. Do not come knocking on my door with an attitude. I stated I was doing my best and if it wasn’t good enough for her then tough but it’s very easy to throw accusations around and make time to do your garden when your husband and you are retired. I told her she had crossed a line and where to go. Now I wish I was a more intelligent arguer but in my mind you’ve come to my door all bent out of shape and your now upset I’ve given you the same energy back?

Maybe they realized they were out of line?

My partner went and knocked and they took the nicest tone they could with him, just me who gets the abuse and a dressing down it seems. Am I a jerk for defending myself and matching fire with fire? And if I am why is it I am supposed to show her kindness and politeness when the same courtesy wasn’t extended to me? AITA?

No way, this neighbor sounds like she has a screw loose and needed to be put in her place. Hopefully she will lose the attitude going forward.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to add to this unusual story.

This commenter thinks her response was appropriate.

Setting boundaries is so important.

Yeah, the neighbors really need too much attention.

Here is someone who says to go see an attorney.

This commenter thinks the neighbor has a problem with women.

Sometimes, crazy neighbors need to be put in their place.

Trying to maintain a good relationship with them is important, but not when they cross a line like this.

