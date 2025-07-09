“Made With 100% Beef” Doesn’t Mean The Thing You’re Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

We have certain laws in the U.S. requiring truth in advertising (I mean, at the time of writing we do. The way things are going, who knows.)

Basically, you can’t straight up lie about the thing you’re selling. But you CAN subtly deceive, as described by TikTok user @lukegreatguy:

“I work in the advertisement, and a long time ago I was working on a project with McDonald’s, and I learned something that now I can never unsee.”

“It says right there, ‘made with 100% beef,’ which is such a funny twist of words, because it’s made with 100% beef not made of 100% beef.”

“With the McDonald’s thing it was like their chicken nuggets are made with 100% chicken, you know, there’s a lot of other stuff in there, and some of it might not be 100% chicken, but it’s made with 100%.”

“Still tastes good.”

This was knowledge not everyone wanted.

Sometimes it’s even sneakier.

Profit by any available means definitely never leads to problems.

In short:

Yeah…sigh…yeah, it is.

