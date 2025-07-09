July 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

“Made With 100% Beef” Doesn’t Mean The Thing You’re Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

by Ben Auxier

Luke talking about marketing tricks

TikTok/lukegreatguy

We have certain laws in the U.S. requiring truth in advertising (I mean, at the time of writing we do. The way things are going, who knows.)

Basically, you can’t straight up lie about the thing you’re selling. But you CAN subtly deceive, as described by TikTok user @lukegreatguy:

Luke talking about marketing tricks

TikTok/lukegreatguy

“I work in the advertisement, and a long time ago I was working on a project with McDonald’s, and I learned something that now I can never unsee.”

Luke talking about marketing tricks

TikTok/lukegreatguy

“It says right there, ‘made with 100% beef,’ which is such a funny twist of words, because it’s made with 100% beef not made of 100% beef.”

Luke talking about marketing tricks

TikTok/lukegreatguy

“With the McDonald’s thing it was like their chicken nuggets are made with 100% chicken, you know, there’s a lot of other stuff in there, and some of it might not be 100% chicken, but it’s made with 100%.”

Luke talking about marketing tricks

TikTok/lukegreatguy

“Still tastes good.”

@lukegreatguy

♬ original sound – lukegreatguy

This was knowledge not everyone wanted.

2025 06 09 16 10 52 Made With 100% Beef Doesnt Mean The Thing Youre Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

Sometimes it’s even sneakier.

2025 06 09 16 11 11 Made With 100% Beef Doesnt Mean The Thing Youre Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

Profit by any available means definitely never leads to problems.

2025 06 09 16 11 26 Made With 100% Beef Doesnt Mean The Thing Youre Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

In short:

2025 06 09 16 11 33 Made With 100% Beef Doesnt Mean The Thing Youre Eating Is All Beef, And This Guy Explains Why

Yeah…sigh…yeah, it is.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter