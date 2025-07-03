Shopper Got In A Fight With A Boozy Guy At A Grocery Store And Had Him Arrested. A Year Later He Got A Surprisingly Wholesome Ending.

When you run into someone who is extremely intoxicated, you never know what to expect.

What would you do if you were in a grocery store and a drunk guy was getting upset that you didn’t know where the beer section was, so he took a swing at you?

That is what happened to the shopper in this story, so after he knocked him down and got him arrested, he went home. A year later, the story had a very happy ending.

Check it out.

I don’t work here, and this isn’t a bar I was at the local grocery chain looking for something for dinner. Their uniform is tan slacks and a branded denim blue button-down short sleeved shirt. I can’t remember what I was wearing, but I can tell you for sure my outfit wasn’t even close to that. It’s also worth mentioning I had a big pair of over-ear headphones on listening to some tunes at way too loud a volume.

Drunk people can be so difficult to deal with.

So, I’m standing in the middle of an aisle looking for something when a disheveled young man puts himself between me and the food. I distinctly remember he wreaked of booze and body spray. His lips start moving so I take my headphones off. He asks, rather loudly, “Where’s the beer?” I wanted to get out of this situation quickly so I just say to him “Sorry dude, I dunno. I don’t work here,” put my headphones back on, and start to walk away. He then ripped my headphones off, threw them on the ground and asked again, rather angrily this time “Where. Is. The. Beer?”

People like this can be dangerous.

I paused and thought about just booking it. Dude’s obviously drunk, angry drunk, and escalating. That’s a dangerous situation to be in. Instead I did something stupid and shot back at him with “I said I don’t work here man. Besides, don’t you think you’ve had enough?” And that’s when he took a swing at me. Now, in this moment I had a few things working in my favor.

He’s drunk, coordination isn’t currently his strong point. This wasn’t exactly David vs Goliath. I’m a short guy, so most people are bigger than me. But I’m not scrawny. Just average build. But it’s not like this guy was 6 foot 20 and made of steel. I’ve done martial arts for almost 20 years. I’m not some MMA fight

er, though. I started as a kid, but I haven’t sparred or even been

in a dojo in about a decade. I was never award winning or best in my class. Just persistent. I still keep up with my practice at home to keep my form and to stay in shape.

Muscle memory is a beautiful thing.

But given how long it’s been since I’ve so much as sparred, and how I’ve never been in a real fight, he and I were both surprised when muscle memory kicked in and he found himself redirected face first into the floor. First time I’ve ever done that. He gets up and scoots back a bit and starts yelling about how he’s going to sue me, and I’ll be arrested for assault. If he hadn’t drawn any attention before, he certainly has now.

This is going to ruin his whole night.

I was honestly pretty freaked out my self. I remember he was bleeding from his nose and I think it broke on impact. I was worried with breaking his nose I was actually going to end up in cuffs, but I wasn’t going to run out of the store and flee. So, eventually a manager of some kind showed up and tried to figure out what was happening. I tried to explain while the other guy kept yelling over me. The cops were called and we both end up sitting there for the hour it takes for them to show up. The cops separated us then asked us, and some employees, what happened. The manager also took one of them back to what I assume was the office to look at the security footage. They came back some time later and the cops put the drunk dude in handcuffs and carted him off. I was asked to give a statement explaining again what happened, as well as my phone number for if they need to follow up. Then was left to go on my way.

That’s good that they didn’t cause him any problems.

I never did hear from them again, and after a few weeks of worried waiting that was the last I thought about it. Until today. Today I was back in that same store doing my weekly grocery shopping. When I got to the register to checkout, there he was. Drunk dude was my cashier. I didn’t recognize him, but he recognized me. He was sober, clean shaven, cleaned up. Just a completely different person. After he confirmed I was who he thought I was he launched into an apology, I told him it was water under the bridge and I was happy he seems to have bounced back. So we start talking as he rings up my stuff and he explains.

Hopefully he can make the changes permeant.

His alcoholism lead him to drop out of college and struggle to hold down a job. He’d been spiraling for a year or two before the incident. Apparently losing a drunken fight and catching charges for public intoxication and assault where the wake up call he needed to make changes in his life. He said as soon as he was out of police custody he checked himself into rehab and joined a support program. The last time he drank was the morning of the day we met. Now he’s a year and a half sober, and he’s even signed up for classes at the local community college. I told him I was really happy for him. I asked him, quietly, how he managed to convince the place to hire him given what happened. He said he wouldn’t say who, but it helps that someone at corporate happens to be his sponsor.

What a fun story with a surprisingly happy ending.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this heartwarming tail.

It must have been awkward.

LOL. I mean, this commenter is right.

Yup, heartwarming.

I love this story too.

Yes, always happy when someone turns their life around.

You never know when someone is hitting rock bottom.

Sometimes it is right after you break their nose.

