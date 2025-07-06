An Elderly Neighbor’s Mailbox Kept Getting Vandalized, So Good Samaritans Found A More Concrete Solution

Maybe you’ve played pranks, maybe you’ve been the victim of them.

Either way, this story has a satisfying counterattack to a destructive prank.

Let’s take a swing.

Harry’s problem This is a story about how Dad helped out an elderly neighbor. As Dad told it, this man lived on a pretty isolated street, not far from Grandpa’s, where the only traffic was residents and post people. Then one summer morning, the postman came to his door and said he couldn’t deliver bc the box was destroyed and laying on the ground.

Yikes, that’s not good news. Act of god? Or teenage shenanigans?

Harry walked to the end of the drive and saw what’d happened. The box was flattened on one side and the pole was broken. He apologized to the postman, thanked him for hand delivering his mail and said he’d get the box fixed as soon as he could. Harry went to the local hardware and picked up a new box and a pole. He saw Dad and his brother, Asa, on the way out and asked if they wanted to make some folding cash helping him with the box.

I’d take some folding cash for that task. Sound like it’s all taken care of?

Being teens at the time they welcomed extra money and said yes. Pulled up the old pole, sledged in the new one, replaced the box, done and done. Harry was happy and it was finished that night. A few days later the same thing happened. Harry knew it was deliberate and was mad. He asked Dad and Asa for help again and told them about the sabotage theory.

Ah, foiled again. How will Harry fight back?

Dad got an idea and they shopped for everything. “Don’t worry, Mr. Sanders, we’ll fix it.” They got everything back in place in a couple of days and said they’d be back at night to see who’s doing it. The next night, nothing.

Calm before the storm?

The night after that, Dad and Asa were hiding out on the side of the yard in a copse of trees when they heard a car barreling down the street. They looked out and saw a man hanging out the passenger side with a baseball bat ready to hit a home run. The boys looked at each other with a wink, nod and a smirk and waited. The man swung at the box, hit, and yelled in pain. He dropped the bat and collapsed over the window.

How’d this mailbox get so scrappy?

Dad and Asa came running out laughing and yelling: “Moron!” and, “Serves you right!” The car never stopped even as the man was pulled back into the car. Dad and Asa had filled the pole and most of the box with concrete. The postman stopped at Grandpa’s house and congratulated Dad and Asa and told them to leave the box, he’d bring packages to Harry’s door if he needed.

They’d definitely get a letter of recommendation from this mailman.

Harry thanked them and never had a mailbox problem after that. They didn’t find out who the man was or who the car belonged to, they were out of towners that was sure.

Well, at least that prankster went down swinging. And Harry went down laughing.

