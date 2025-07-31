An Interviewee Gets Duped By A Shady Company, But He Finds A Way To Get Paid, And Warn The Next Unsuspecting Victim, Too

If you’re any kind of creative, or even if you’re not, you may have encountered the problem of free work: you want a job?

Tell him he knows my rates. A long time ago, when I was first getting started in Graphics, a company listed an ad looking for someone with my EXACT skills.

I applied and the guy said he wanted some proof saying I needed to work for him – on spec – and show him what I was capable of. This was a company wanting to make templates for sand blasting to put logos on such things as glasses and such. The templates were produced on a large laser printer that melted holes in plastic sheeting to create the stencils. The problem was that they couldn’t figure out how to create a stencil in this process.

I figured out the problem in a matter of hours and produced two or three usable templates. The owner gave me a list of items to create, but refused to actually hire me. He called a couple of days later and said to return anything I had created – no pay.

I had a lawyer friend create a letter explaining my rates for personal work and how we would expedite to court. He paid me for the work.

About a week later, some girl calls and asks me to explain to her how I created the templates. I knew without asking that she was probably also working for him ‘on spec.’ I told her simply, “Tell your boss to call me. He knows my rates.”

Wish I had been there when she got off the phone. His company went out of business a few weeks later.

