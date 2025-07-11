July 11, 2025 at 4:48 pm

An Optometrist Warned Against Demodex Mites That He Finds On Patients’ Eyelashes

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never heard of something like this before and, quite frankly, I wish I never would have!

An optometrist in New York named Vlad posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about something that they need to be aware of when it comes to taking care of their eyes.

Vlad’s video is clearly a skit, but he’s talking about something that folks need to be aware of.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You just had lunch and your patient’s eyelashes are infested with demodex mites, but you have to act professional.”

In the caption, the doctor wrote, “Make sure you DO NOT share mascara with your besties.”

That’s good advice!

Check out the video.

Make sure you DO NOT share mascara with your besties #drnovak #fyp #brooklyn #eyelashmites

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual was shocked.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, that was unexpected!

