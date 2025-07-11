An Optometrist Warned Against Demodex Mites That He Finds On Patients’ Eyelashes

I’ve never heard of something like this before and, quite frankly, I wish I never would have!

An optometrist in New York named Vlad posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about something that they need to be aware of when it comes to taking care of their eyes.

Vlad’s video is clearly a skit, but he’s talking about something that folks need to be aware of.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You just had lunch and your patient’s eyelashes are infested with demodex mites, but you have to act professional.”

In the caption, the doctor wrote, “Make sure you DO NOT share mascara with your besties.”

That’s good advice!

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual was shocked.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, that was unexpected!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁