The Neighbor Claims That Her Coffee Grinder Is Too Loud, So She Decides To Start Singing Every Morning Instead

It can be hard to be neighbors with someone who is really loud when you’re trying to sleep. It can also be hard to be neighbors with someone who complains about every single noise when you’re not doing anything exceptionally loud.

In today’s story, two neighbors are at odds. One thinks the other is too loud, and one thinks the other complains way too much!

Let’s read the whole story to see how it plays out.

I started practicing opera at 6 AM because my neighbor complained about my “noisy” coffee grinder I (28F) have lived in my apartment for about 2 years now. Every morning, I grind fresh coffee beans around 7:30 AM before work – it takes maybe 30 seconds, tops. Never had a single complaint until the new guy moved in next door 4 months ago. This dude (probably mid-40s) works nights apparently, but instead of talking to me like a normal person, he started leaving passive-aggressive notes under my door.

The notes quickly escalated.

First it was “SOME PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO SLEEP.” Then “The coffee grinder is EXCESSIVE.” Finally, last month, he escalated to filing a formal noise complaint with the landlord.

The landlord laughed it off since 7:30 AM is well within reasonable hours, but Prince Charming next door didn’t stop there.

It got worse.

He started banging on the walls whenever I used ANY kitchen appliance. Blender? BANG BANG. Microwave beeping? BANG BANG BANG. So I decided if he wants to play the noise game, I’ll play.

Time to practice singing!

Turns out I took opera lessons in college and still remember most of the vocals. Now I practice scales and arias every morning at 6 AM sharp – completely legal quiet hours end at 6 in our building. The best part? When he came pounding on my door last week screaming about the singing, I innocently told him I’m “pursuing my passion” and that “music is meant to be shared.”

He complained again.

He tried filing another complaint but the landlord told him that practicing music during daytime hours is perfectly acceptable. I’ve been doing this for 3 weeks now. This morning I started learning Wagner. Those pieces are REALLY long. Petty? Absolutely. But hey, at least my vocal range is improving.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I kind of feel sorry for the neighbor. Maybe he works late and wants to sleep in. I guess he needs to get some earplugs or move to an apartment with thicker walls.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

How thin are those apartment walls?

This is a good question.

This person can relate to the neighbor who is complaining about the noise.

Another person is also on the neighbor’s side.

This person wonders if she’s told the landlord the whole story.

I wouldn’t want to be neighbors with either of these people.

