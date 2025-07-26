Apprentice Was Set Up To Waste His Time Chasing A Nonexistent Tool, So He Found A Way To Silence Them And Earn Their Respect Instead

Workplace pranks have a long history of testing a new apprentice’s patience and wit.

Most fall for the joke, but this apprentice had a plan of his own, which turned a tired gag into a lesson no one would forget.

Read on for the full story!

Apprentice sent to get a replacement bubble for a spirit level gets his own on the boss. We’ve all heard of the pranks supposedly played on apprentices. However, I recently heard of one that was possibly a bit smarter than the rest—he was sent to get a replacement bubble for a spirit level.

From the beginning, this apprentice knew something was up, so he decided to play along.

He knew he was being had, so he just went to a café, had a nice morning tea, then grabbed some lunch, and basically took the majority of the day off—all while being paid. Then late in the day, he went to Bunnings and bought a small length of clear tube, sealed both ends with some water and food dye in it, then brought it to the boss.

What happened next left everyone in a daze.

He told the boss he’d saved him a fortune by buying a self-install bubble. He handed him the tube and said, “Here’s the bubble, but you’ll have to install the ******* yourself.” Apparently, no one else ever tried pulling any pranks on him after that.

That’s one way to leave them speechless.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter has heard several similar stories.

These pranks happen in the army too.

Sometimes these situations go south.

From that day on, no one dared send him on a fool’s errand again.

He didn’t just avoid the joke — he rewrote the punchline.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.