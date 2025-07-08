Her Roommate Insisted On Loudly Arranging Plates And Utensils While She Was Sleeping, So She Gave Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Some roommates can be so unreasonable when it comes to their schedules and habits.

What would you do if your roommate had a loud, annoying habit that kept you awake when you were trying to sleep at night? Would you buy some earplugs or give your roommate a taste of her own medicine?

This woman had a college roommate who would arrange her plates and utensils at night.

It was pretty loud and annoying.

When she confronted her roommate, she said it’s not her fault that she drops them “accidentally” sometimes.

That gave her a great idea about how to give her roommate a taste of her own medicine!

Fine, we are allowed to “drop” stuff. Back when I was in college, I used to have a roommate. She would start arranging her plates and forks and other stuff right when I wanted to sleep. I confronted her a few times and reminded her that I’m only asleep 8 hours, tops. Can she seriously not do it another time? It makes a lot of noise, especially since she is apparently unable to arrange those without dropping some on the table. And why do they even need to be arranged each night?

Her roommate didn’t take that well.

She got upset and snapped at me that it’s not her fault and people are allowed to drop stuff “accidently” and she is not doing it on purpose.

I said okay, then. If this is what you want, from now on, we can drop stuff accidently. So for the next month, every time I returned from my class, I would accidently “drop” my shoe very hard, and it would hit the metal cabinet next to my bed and make a loud sound. She was usually asleep at that time.

Her roommate confronted her, too, but she just said those are “accidents.”

Eventually, she snapped at me that: “Dropping and throwing stuff are very different, and you are throwing something.” I told her she can’t prove it. If I say I’m accidently dropping my shoe, then that’s what I’m doing. She ended up changing her room after that, but it was fun while it lasted.

There’s nothing like getting even with a terrible and inconsiderate roommate!

Sometimes, you have to do exactly what they’re doing to let them know how annoying they are.

