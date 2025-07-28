Aunt Claimed Her Sister Agreed To Sell Her Shares In An Apartment, But When Her Sister Passed There Was Nothing About This Deal In The Will

Imagine inheriting an apartment when your mother passes away. If your aunt claimed that she had made a deal with your mother to buy the apartment, would you honor the deal even though there was nothing about it in the will? Or would you propose a new deal?

In today’s story, one person finds themselves in this situation, and deciding what to do gets more complicated as the years go by.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I refuse to transfer shares in an apartment I inherited to my Aunt according to a deal she had with my late mother 16 years ago? My aunt has recently approached me regarding a share of an apartment I inherited from my late mother 16 years ago. My aunt apparently discussed buying my mum out of her share of the apartment 16 years ago and according to my aunt, they performed a valuation of the apartment and had agreed on a sale. Approximately a year or so after this discussion took place, my mother died. Neither her will, nor the executor of her estate, contains any mention of the apartment. Nor is there any written contract or anything else written down regarding the details of the deal.

Years later, the aunt isn’t letting this go.

My aunt approached me shortly after the death of my mother, stating only the records she would require from me for the transfer of my inherited share, but mentioned that she currently didn’t have the funds to buy me out. In the intervening years, my aunt has brought up the apartment a few times, telling me that we finally need to sort it out, and that she owed me money. No specifics were ever mentioned and the last written email I have is now over a decade old. My aunt now wishes to finally have the share transferred, however wants to buy me out of my inherited share according to the valuation of 16 years ago.

OP thinks the aunt owes much more money than she would’ve years ago.

The current market value of the apartment has however gone up by about a factor of four in the intervening years. I would like to sell my share of the apartment, however find it unfair that my aunt wants to pay me what the share was 16 years ago rather than its current value. My aunt states that she had a deal with my mother all those years ago and that I should honour that deal. WIBTA if I stood my ground and demand to be paid according to the current market value? A contributing factor to consider is that my aunt now has big health problems and is facing retirement with very little in terms of retirement benefits.

