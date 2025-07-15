Banana Magnate Plans To Give The Empire To His Disinterested Son, But His Daughter Is The One Who Actually Wants To Inherit The Family Business

Fights about the family business are about as common as families and businesses.

Frequently, they also arise for extremely stupid reasons, like in this case.

You should probably know before we start, this story does NOT take place in the 1830’s. These issues really do exist today.

It’s a tale of two siblings, their dad, and a banana plantation. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for not telling her why her dad doesn’t plan to make her his successor?

My(20) dad’s best friend ‘Uncle B’ exports bananas. He started paying me to tutor his son ‘C’(14) in English a few months ago, saying that he wants C to take over the banana plantation one day. This came as a surprise since the man also has a daughter ‘D’(13) who is just as smart as and only one year younger than C, and much more interested in the business.

C doesn’t want to take over the family business.

C himself said he can’t imagine spending countless hours reading up on growing and harvesting bananas like D does, and that he’d rather become a doctor. He isn’t opposed to the English lessons though, knowing that one day he’ll have to do well on an English proficiency test in order to get into a medical school.

I’ll give you three guesses as to Uncle B’s thinking, and the first two don’t count.

Uncle B awkwardly said ‘Well, D’s a girl, so…’

D later complained about how her dad refuses to consider letting her take over the business. I kept quiet, not wanting to stir up trouble/cause an argument between her and Uncle B.

Her dad was honest with her.

She eventually confronted him and he told her the reason. When she vented about this, D saw that I wasn’t surprised and asked if I knew. I nodded. She said it would’ve been good to know, and that she wouldn’t have felt as hurt had she been ready for the blow.

It wasn’t really OP’s place to get involved, but it’s too bad the dad can’t see that his daughter would be the correct choice to take over the business.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Ultimately, that doesn’t really seem like your place.

And Unc is gonna be in for a bad time.

This was going to suck no matter what.

It’s sad when a studious and hardworking girl is overlooked.

