Bar Owner Wants Bartenders To Track Every Spill, So One Of Them Logged Every Drop Until The Rule Was Quietly Dropped

Some bosses love to micromanage until they see what that really looks like.

So, what would you do if your manager made a new rule that no one else followed?

Would you ignore it like everyone else?

Or would you go above and beyond to make a point?

In today’s story, one bartender finds themselves in this exact spot and opts for the latter.

Check it out.

Bartending Spill Sheet I learned how to bartend at age 19 in a wonderful corner pub. I worked here on and off for years, quitting to travel overseas and getting rehired each time I returned. The manager who ran the place and taught me to bartend all those years ago was a wonderful mentor. And the owner was never there. I saw him in passing, maybe twice, racing to the basement to count money and leaving without saying hello. The owner eventually decided to change two things—he installed cameras and implemented a spill sheet.

She was annoyed, but decided to comply anyway.

From his home, he’d watch the bar (instead of, you know, sitting at the bar) and call in periodically to comment on the regular patrons. I’m a good and responsible bartender, but I was so annoyed with his changes that when he reviewed the expectations of the spill sheet (date, product spilled, amount, reason), I decided to comply. Most of the staff ignored the stupid spill sheet… but me? My few clumsy hours at work reached every wasted drop. 1/3 pint of beer lost due to foam. 1/4 shot of whiskey splashed out while pouring. I alone filled pages tracking all my spills. Finally, he told me I only needed to track drinks given away or full/large amounts spilled.

