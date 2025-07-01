Bartender Wants To Get Better Tips, So He Pretends To Want A Girlfriend Even Though He’s Already Attached

Bartenders tend to be notorious flirts.

AITAH for pretending to be single? I am a part-time bartender at a sports bar. Our clientele is mostly male (I’d say 75%), white (probably 80+%), skewed a bit older and more blue collar.

We have a lot of regulars, and several of them tip pretty well. They tip the female bartenders better than they tip me, but they also treat them worse, so I don’t wish I was in their shoes. A few of the regulars (who are some of the big tippers) have decided they’re going to help me get a girlfriend.

They give me advice on how to “fix myself up” to attract a woman. When they see me they ask if I have a girlfriend yet, and I always say “not yet.” The thing is, I have a boyfriend, and I don’t think these guys would tip me as well if they knew that. One of the other bartenders found out about my boyfriend (long story) and thinks I’m wrong for pretending I don’t have one.

She says I shouldn’t lie to people for tips. She said if she pretended to be single people would think she was a (word I’m not sure if is permitted here). I think it’s unfair that guys tip the single waitresses more and crappy that people would judge her if she pretended to be single, but I don’t see how hurting myself would help her.

Am I really wrong for faking?

This person says, none of her business!

Someone else says, no need to disclose your personal life.

Another person says, all the world’s a stage.

Another person says, you definitely don’t have to tell them you’re not straight.

Somebody else says, pro-tip: watch your back.

