Beekeeper Who Drives A Lot Wants Some Quiet Time In The Car, But His Fiancée Wants To Talk On The Phone The Whole Time

When you find someone you enjoy talking to, you can talk for hours.

But what if one of the two is starting to feel a bit overwhelmed?

This is what’s happening to this beekeeper who wants some quiet time while driving, but is struggling to make his fiancée understand it’s not because he doesn’t like talking to her.

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA for telling my fiancée I want to wrap up our phone so I can listen to music I farm honeybees for a living, which involves a surprising amount of driving as bees need to be trucked around the country for different pollination events. Being so, I have lots of time behind the wheel. My lovely fiancé calls me to keep me company which is great.

It’s a lot of talking.

However, sometimes I’m not in a particularly chatty mood and would rather catch up for 15 minutes then get back to listening to music/audiobook. Or even just silence so I can think. I appreciate/enjoy her phone calls and usually like talking to her for several hours. But sometimes I’m just not in the mood to talk.

Everyone needs some alone time. She seems not to trust him.

She gets upset and pouty when I try to wrap up phone calls after just a few minutes. She’ll ask why I want to end the call and I’m just honest about why. She thinks it’s a rude excuse. AITA?

Having this kind of distraction while driving, even if on speakers, is not a good idea anyway.

Especially if they end up arguing.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Exactly.

Another commenter chimes in.

It’s just not ideal.

Driving while listening to music or just thinking is the best.

He’s not doing anything wrong or rude.

Very much the contrary.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.