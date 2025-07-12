Bethenny Frankel’s Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores
by Ben Auxier
You ever make a food so good the entire internet rushed out to make it too?
I haven’t, but Bethenny Frankel apparently has, as testified by TikTok user @donebydemi:
“The Bethenny Frankel effect,” reads the caption as the camera pans over shelves where cottage cheese would normally go.
But there’s barely a tub to be found.
Shop elsewhere, I guess.
@donebydemi
I’ll eat whatever she tells me #bethennyfrankel #sportsillustrated #creatorsearchinsights
This is the internet, of course, so people started arguing.
But apparently this is a widespread phenomenon.
It gets weirder and weirder.
But for some, it’s simple:
And now I’m hungry.
