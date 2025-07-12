July 12, 2025 at 2:48 am

Bethenny Frankel’s Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores

by Ben Auxier

Grocery shelves devoid of cottage cheese

TikTok/donebydemi

You ever make a food so good the entire internet rushed out to make it too?

I haven’t, but Bethenny Frankel apparently has, as testified by TikTok user @donebydemi:

“The Bethenny Frankel effect,” reads the caption as the camera pans over shelves where cottage cheese would normally go.

But there’s barely a tub to be found.

Shop elsewhere, I guess.

@donebydemi

I’ll eat whatever she tells me #bethennyfrankel #sportsillustrated #creatorsearchinsights

♬ NOKIA – Drake

This is the internet, of course, so people started arguing.

2025 06 09 15 07 39 Bethenny Frankels Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores

But apparently this is a widespread phenomenon.

2025 06 09 15 07 52 Bethenny Frankels Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores

It gets weirder and weirder.

2025 06 09 15 08 07 Bethenny Frankels Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores

But for some, it’s simple:

2025 06 09 15 08 41 Bethenny Frankels Viral Cottage Cheese Bagels Are Selling Out At Grocery Stores

And now I’m hungry.

