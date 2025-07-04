Boyfriend Spills Booze On Her MacBook, And Then Says She’s Overreacting By Asking Him To Split The Cost Of A New One

She agreed to let her boyfriend use her MacBook for a video game checklist—but after a vodka shot went flying and fried her laptop, things got messy in more ways than one.

Now that she’s asking him to split the cost of a new one, he says she’s being dramatic.

Sound fair?

AITA for asking my boyfriend to pay for half of a new laptop after he broke my other one? I (27F) have been with my boyfriend (29M) for over 4 years, living together for over 3. When I was still in university in 2020, I bought myself a MacBook Pro and upgraded the processor to an i7 (in my mind, this could potentially allow me to have this laptop for longer without replacing it). Once I got out of university, I used the laptop for personal use but don’t use it as much as I used too, although I still liked having access to one.

Naturally.

On Friday, my boyfriend was playing video games and I was watching him. He asked me if he could use my laptop to have a 100% completion list in front of him while playing so he could see it better than on his phone and make it easier to check things off. I said sure and he set it up on the coffee table in front of him. We were drinking a bit and he poured us each a vodka shot and placed his in front of my laptop so we could take it together. He went to go check something off the list on my laptop and he accidentally knocked the entire shot onto my laptop. We quickly grabbed paper towel to try and dry it but the entire shot got into the laptop. This was around midnight so I said I’ll deal with it tomorrow.

Ooooof.

The next day, I (mind you he didn’t come with me for any of this) drove to my nearest Best Buy (25 minutes away) to see if they could fix it. They said no and to try the nearest Apple Store (an additional 50 minutes away). I was able to leave my laptop with Apple and they said it may take almost $1K to fix it based on first glance. I said fine and left it, which my boyfriend initially agreed to pay for.

Quick fix?

Two days later, Apple calls me back and says the liquid ended up seeping through to the other side and the damage was pretty extensive ($2,600 to fix) and said it’s not worth fixing. (I also know Apple is expensive and trying to make money by selling me a new one but I digress). I said not to move forward with the repairs and I would go pick it up the next day.

Sigh.

My boyfriend felt terrible and through text, he was trying to suggest I bring the laptop back so he could try and salvage some parts from it to sell. I told him the liquid damage was pretty extensive and that nothing would be worth it since I would have had to replace all the main parts (keyboard, touch pad, touch bar, Touch ID, speakers, battery, mother board, etc.). He said it was my decision what to do with it. I went to the Apple Store and they brought out my laptop and because they didn’t do any repairs, the laptop was still soaked in vodka and would no longer turn on.

A story to tell the kids.

I asked them if there was anything worth salvaging and they said because it sat in the liquid for days that it was pretty much toasted. I decided to let Apple recycle the laptop. Today, I talked to my boyfriend on what I thought was a fair compensation for the accident which was half of the money to replace the laptop with a new one. I know my MacBook was almost 5 years old and not worth the $2,500 I initially paid, so I thought half (around $1,500 for a Pro) would be fair.

All’s fair in love and vodka.

He said I wasn’t being logical when I recycled the laptop and he could have salvaged it for parts to sell and make some money and paying me for half of a new MacBook is ridiculous. I told him it was my decision to make and I decided to recycle it which he thought I chose deliberately so he couldn’t take it apart to make some money back. I was baffled at his response and decided to walk away from the conversation before I got even more heated. Am I asking for too much or is my boyfriend just being annoying and stubborn?

A five-year-old laptop might not be worth $2,500 anymore, but when you’re the one who drowned it in booze, denying any responsibility isn’t the move.

He broke it with a shot, refused to split the cost, and then blamed her for recycling it—who’s being illogical now?

He’s delusional.

