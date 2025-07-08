Bridal Party’s Spouses Weren’t Invited To The Rehearsal Dinner, So His Wife Wants Him To Boycott The Whole Thing

Here’s the thing about weddings: they’re expensive.

There’s all sorts of politics and hurt feelings about who is and isn’t invited to what, but an element that often gets left out of that consideration (when it’s not YOUR wedding) is that every extra seat and extra plate is also extra money, and in this economy? Well, things can get dicey.

Would you be upset if you weren’t invited to some of your spouse’s friend’s wedding festivities but your spouse was invited to everything?

This couple is dealing with this exact situation, and they’re not sure how to proceed.

AITA for going to my best friends wedding dinner? I (M21) and my wife (F22) have gotten in a fight over me going to a wedding dinner.

I am a groomsman for my friend of 20 years – our birthdays are one day apart, we met before we were even in preschool, the whole nine yards. He’s marrying a girl from out of state, so this last weekend they had a ceremony, dinner, and open house in the other state (about 12 hours away), which I attended. Today, they’ll be having a dinner and reception.

His wife was invited to most of it, but not all of it.

My wife was invited to all the out of state events, but couldn’t make it due to work. Today, they’ll be having a wedding dinner and a reception. The bridal party’s partners are not invited to the dinner, but they are welcome at the reception (3 hours after the dinner starts).

So, who’s in the wrong here?

My wife is very frustrated that I didn’t stick up for her being invited, and insists that I not go so that they know what they did was wrong. She has remarked that after this, we will never hang out with them.

Am I wrong for thinking that me going to the dinner is not that big of a deal?

I can understand that she’s upset about not being invited, but is she overreacting?

