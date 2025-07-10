Bride And Groom Left His Brother’s Girlfriend Out Of The Wedding Portrait Because Of His Dating History, And Now The Family Is Divided On Whether It Was The Right Thing To Do

Some relationships come and go so fast that they barely make it to the group chat, let alone a framed family photo.

So, what would you do if your brother brought yet another short-term girlfriend to your wedding and expected her to be in the official family portrait?

Would you include her to avoid any drama?

Or would you refuse as a way to protect a memory that’s meant to last?

In today’s story, one groom finds himself making this very decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my brother’s girlfriend be in our wedding family photo? I (28M) recently got married. Everything went well overall, but there was a bit of drama involving my brother (26M) and his current girlfriend (22F) Basically, my brother has a new girlfriend like every month. I’m not exaggerating. He never had a relationship that lasted longer than 2–3 months, and we’ve all just kind of gotten used to it. Its kinda of a family joke, actually, too lol. So when it came time to take our official family wedding photos, I got him to the side and I asked him politely if his girlfriend could sit out of that specific photo. (They were together for 2 months)

After the photo was taken, his brother and the girl left.

We included her in the casual shots, but for the formal family portrait that’s going to be framed and hung in our home, I just didn’t want to include someone who we probably won’t even see again in a month in our family picture that will stay forever. He got really upset and said I was being disrespectful to him and his relationship. He said I’m acting like his relationships don’t matter. My dad came and convinced him for a moment to take the photo without her, but they left the wedding early after taking the photo without her. Now he’s barely talking to any of us.

Here’s the worst part of it all.

The worst thing is that my mom is on his side and said I should’ve included her and that I can’t know if their relationship is gonna last or not. She said that my wife and I were in our second month of dating, and how we got to marriage. Now both my brother and my mom are mad at me. I dont feel like i did anything wrong. I got nothing against her personally, she seems nice, but I know my brother. I don’t think he takes relationships seriously. He had more GFs last year than I had in my lifetime lol. AITA?

Wow! Well, it’s easy to see why he feels the way he does about his brother.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about it.

