Brothers Expected Their Older Sister To Be The Family Calendar, But When She Decided To Stop Doing All The Extra Work, They Suddenly Resented Her

Being the eldest daughter doesn’t just mean being older — it often means becoming the default manager of everyone else’s chaos.

When one woman’s five brothers continued to treat her like more of a 311 service than a human being, she finally had to draw a line.

AITA if I stop being the family info dump I’m one of seven siblings, oldest daughter, dealing with five brothers.

This puts a lot of extra stress on her plate.

It has become extremely frustrating to be the go-to when it comes to all of my brothers asking for information (my 27-year-old brother asking our mom’s birthday) as well as addresses, favorite things, etc.

But when she finally started fighting back, it caused even more stress.

When my brother had asked for my mom’s birthday, I told him to Google it. He freaked out, but it would have literally only required him to check our mother’s Facebook profile.

She’s fed up with being treated like an assistant.

I’m sick of being the one that reminds all of us of the seven siblings’ birthdays as well as our parents’. The only reason I started the “text at midnight the day of” tradition was so they would all remember the date.

Come to think of it, she’s never really felt respected by her brothers.

The really bitter part is that my siblings have expressed they see me as the suck-up.

She was only trying to look out for their best interests, but now they’re treating her like the bad guy.

Meanwhile, I’m trying to make sure they send a text to our mom on her birthday before Dad can rip them apart. AITA?

How sad that no one noticed all of her hard work until she stopped doing it.

If someone forgets an important birthday, that’s kind of on them.

It’s possible she’s been enabling her brothers’ bad behavior for years.

The moment she stopped babysitting her brothers, she suddenly became the villain.

But it’s high time these brothers grow up and start being more self-reliant.

