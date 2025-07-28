July 28, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Cava Restaurant Customer Thought A Worker Got A Little Too Nosy About Her Order

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@imoniceline

Why do some customer service workers feel the need to question people about their purchases?

It’s weird, right? But it happens all the time, folks! And here we go again…

A woman named Nomi posted a video on TikTok and talked about the negative experience she had at a Cava restaurant.

woman talking about ordering food

TikTok/@imoniceline

Nomi said she went to a Cava restaurant and ordered a Kids Pita meal.

Sounds simple enough, right?

But then the worker asked her, “How old are you?”

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@imoniceline

Nomi told the worker that the meal was for her son…but that was just her thinking quickly on her feet.

In the caption, Nomi wrote, “Like girl give me my ****.”

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@imoniceline

Check out the video.

@imoniceline

Like girl give me my 💩

♬ original sound – Nomi

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.21.43 PM Cava Restaurant Customer Thought A Worker Got A Little Too Nosy About Her Order

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.21.53 PM Cava Restaurant Customer Thought A Worker Got A Little Too Nosy About Her Order

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 2.22.03 PM Cava Restaurant Customer Thought A Worker Got A Little Too Nosy About Her Order

That seems a bit intrusive, doesn’t it?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter