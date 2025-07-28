Cava Restaurant Customer Thought A Worker Got A Little Too Nosy About Her Order

Why do some customer service workers feel the need to question people about their purchases?

It’s weird, right? But it happens all the time, folks! And here we go again…

A woman named Nomi posted a video on TikTok and talked about the negative experience she had at a Cava restaurant.

Nomi said she went to a Cava restaurant and ordered a Kids Pita meal.

Sounds simple enough, right?

But then the worker asked her, “How old are you?”

Nomi told the worker that the meal was for her son…but that was just her thinking quickly on her feet.

In the caption, Nomi wrote, “Like girl give me my ****.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this viewer chimed in.

That seems a bit intrusive, doesn’t it?

