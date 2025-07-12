Christmas Shopping Customers Argue Over Who Gets To Buy The Last Popular Toy, And It Gets So Intense That Security Has To Drag One Of Them Out Of The Store

Imagine your kids writing a Christmas wish list. You go to the store to buy the toys on the list, and there’s only one left of the toy you want. Score! You grab it, but the story is just beginning.

What would you do if another customer came up to you and tried to convince you to let them buy that toy for their child instead? Would you let them, or would you refuse?

The employee in this story witnesses a situation like this, and it gets pretty intense!

Let’s see how it all plays out.

My Kid has seen it so they deserve it!! Yours isn’t even here?! So this is a story from a few years ago, at Christmas of course. We can refer to the “woman” as W and the male customer as M. I was working in the toy aisle minding my own business stacking Hatchimals, when a screech erupted from behind me.

Here’s how the encounter went…

W – Put that down!! I saw it first how dare you pick that up!! M – Sorry? W – My son wants that toy put it down!! M – Umm I’m sorry I picked it up before you even got here? My son wants it as well.

The woman’s logic was a little off.

W – Yes well your son isn’t here is he?! My son is and has seen the toy already!! You can just tell yours it wasn’t here can’t you!? She is legitimately yelling every word at this guy and a few customers have gathered to watch the event. M – Well I didn’t bring my son because it’s his Christmas present? W – Oh and you assume it isn’t my son’s as well!?

Now OP gets pulled into the situation.

The kids about 8 years old and doesn’t look bothered at all, this must be usual business for the mother. The man is stunned just staring at her before slowly turning to me obviously looking for help. Before I can open my mouth… W – Don’t look for him to help they’re freakin useless here!!

OP had been considering trying to help.

Well there goes even the slightest chance of me pretending to look out the back for more of the toy, which we don’t have any more of anyway. Me – Excuse me mam but could you please calm down? W – Calm down? CALM DOWN!? HOW DARE YOU TALK TO ME LIKE THAT YOU $#$#@*!! Me – Ok I’m calling security.

It got even more intense.

She precedes to go mental for the 3 minutes it takes security to get there, cursing me and my other colleagues out and even going so far as to threaten the man and they literally have to DRAG her away by under her arms. Her son follows head hanging just another Thursday for him. As the woman is dragged off screaming into the twilight the man turns and puts the toy back on the shelf and picks up a completely different one.

This is a funny ending!

Me – Sorry mate you can take it if you want? M – Actually it’s not the one he wanted after all… And off he went on his merry way.

I love the way the story ends. That’s hilarious! The whole story with the woman so upset about the toy makes me thinking of the Christmas movie “Jingle All the Way” where parents are desperately searching for a popular toy.

Yes, it definitely does! It’s a great movie because situations like this really happen!

It’s crazy how much parents fight over toys.

Parents really do get too worked up over kids toys!

