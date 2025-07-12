Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And He’s Making His Own

You don’t often here a rant start with “this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry,” but today you’re gonna.

A rant via TikTok user @renewcoffeecart:

“Alright guys, this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry.”

“First of all “pure made” pure made vanilla.”

“Do you see vanilla? I see ‘natural flavours.'”

“Then we take a walk over here, I know this is sugar free, but let’s just take a look, okay? 7.09 if you don’t have a card, right?”

“Okay, first of all, Red 40, Blue No. 1, uh, and then it’s $7.”

“If you just take the time to make your own, we make a batch that size, 750 milliliters, for $1.77, and there’s no dyes, no nasty stuff. So why are you buying it?”

Some were eager to hear more.

What is even in this stuff?

To be clear, everything tastes like chemicals because everything IS chemicals, but I understand what this person means.

There are some brand Stans out there, though.

Happy coffee drinking, everyone!

