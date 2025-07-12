Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And He’s Making His Own
by Ben Auxier
You don’t often here a rant start with “this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry,” but today you’re gonna.
A rant via TikTok user @renewcoffeecart:
“Alright guys, this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry.”
“First of all “pure made” pure made vanilla.”
“Do you see vanilla? I see ‘natural flavours.'”
“Then we take a walk over here, I know this is sugar free, but let’s just take a look, okay? 7.09 if you don’t have a card, right?”
“Okay, first of all, Red 40, Blue No. 1, uh, and then it’s $7.”
“If you just take the time to make your own, we make a batch that size, 750 milliliters, for $1.77, and there’s no dyes, no nasty stuff. So why are you buying it?”
@renewcoffeecart
Haven’t posted in a while but I’ve reached the breaking point 😭 #lifeofamobilebarista #coffee #barista #smallbusiness #catering #coloradosprings #denver #coffeecart #coffeetok #fypシ #fyp #coffeemaking #coffeesyrups
Some were eager to hear more.
What is even in this stuff?
To be clear, everything tastes like chemicals because everything IS chemicals, but I understand what this person means.
There are some brand Stans out there, though.
Happy coffee drinking, everyone!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.