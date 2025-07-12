July 12, 2025 at 6:48 am

Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And He’s Making His Own

by Ben Auxier

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

You don’t often here a rant start with “this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry,” but today you’re gonna.

A rant via TikTok user @renewcoffeecart:

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“Alright guys, this is what really upsets me about the coffee syrup industry.”

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“First of all “pure made” pure made vanilla.”

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“Do you see vanilla? I see ‘natural flavours.'”

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“Then we take a walk over here, I know this is sugar free, but let’s just take a look, okay? 7.09 if you don’t have a card, right?”

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“Okay, first of all, Red 40, Blue No. 1, uh, and then it’s $7.”

Coffee syrups at a grocery store

TikTok/renewcoffeecart

“If you just take the time to make your own, we make a batch that size, 750 milliliters, for $1.77, and there’s no dyes, no nasty stuff. So why are you buying it?”

@renewcoffeecart

Haven’t posted in a while but I’ve reached the breaking point 😭 #lifeofamobilebarista #coffee #barista #smallbusiness #catering #coloradosprings #denver #coffeecart #coffeetok #fypシ #fyp #coffeemaking #coffeesyrups

♬ original sound – renew.coffee

Some were eager to hear more.

2025 06 08 23 51 46 Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And Hes Making His Own

What is even in this stuff?

2025 06 08 23 51 53 Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And Hes Making His Own

To be clear, everything tastes like chemicals because everything IS chemicals, but I understand what this person means.

2025 06 08 23 52 31 Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And Hes Making His Own

There are some brand Stans out there, though.

2025 06 08 23 52 41 Coffee Professional Is Sick Of The Way Syrups Are Being Sold, And Hes Making His Own

Happy coffee drinking, everyone!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter