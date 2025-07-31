Companies Are Laying Off Humans for Bots, But New York Just Passed A Law Saying They Have To Admit It

We’re at a weird point of “living in the future” right now.

It’s clear by now that AI is both here to stay and also not living up to its own hype at all.

Some jobs are being legitimately lost to AI with no safety net for the humans that affects, while other companies are back-tracking on their shortsighted worker replacement initiatives as they discover that all these bots are a) actually pretty expensive to run, b) not magical all-knowing brains in jars, and c) absolutely loathed by consumers.

The law tends to be slow to catch up with new technologies, but maybe this bit of news says we’re making some progress, as reported by TikTok user @aeyespybywinsome:

“New York just became the first state to require employers to disclose if they have let people go because of artificial intelligence this is actually pretty interesting.”

“So it’s a checkbox on a termination form and bosses basically have to tell you like, ‘hey a chatbot is gonna do your job.’ Probably most importantly, it includes a 90 day notice and retraining so instead of workers being blindsided, arguably they can take the time and prepare for, you know, get some new skills, do a different job.”

“No other state has done this yet, but there are a few employer lawyers – employer lawyer?? Employment lawyers basically saying that New York leads in worker protection, and other states are gonna follow. So should companies have to tell you when AI is replacing your job? Interested to know what everyone thinks.”

Many feel this is a step in the right direction.

Of course, loopholes will be sought.

A law is only as good as its enforcement, but some is better than none.

Is this the future?

That’s a joke, of course.

Florida will be underwater long before then, thanks in large part to the power all these bots are sucking up.

