Couple Let Rock Paper Scissors Decide Their Meal, But When He Won And Chose A Dish His Girlfriend Didn’t Like, Dinner Dissolved Into Hurt Feelings

AITA for picking a dinner my girlfriend didn’t like while playing a game? My girlfriend wanted us to play a game where we go to the grocery store and play rock, paper, scissors to determine what we’ll eat for dinner that night. We do four rounds: one for appetizer, dessert, entrée, and drink.

I won three out of four rounds (appetizer, entrée, dessert). I picked frozen pizza for the entrée, to which my girlfriend said, “I’m not eating that, I don’t like frozen pizza.”

I said, “Oh, I’ll pick something else then,” and then she said, “No, you won, I can’t tell you what to pick,” so I still chose frozen pizza.

She was then frustrated and quiet with me throughout the rest of the night.

Even when I mentioned, “Okay, I put the pizza in the oven for 19 minutes,” she said, “I’m not eating it, so you don’t have to tell me,” in an annoyed tone.

Overall, this gave me the impression I did something wrong by choosing something she didn’t like. But at the same time, I feel frustrated that we agreed to play the game and then she ended up not eating what I chose after losing. AITA?

