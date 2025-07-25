Couple Makes Plans To See A Show Together, But One Text Later, Their Ticket Is Given To A Friend
Imagine making plans with your partner for a fun date night. You’ve been looking forward to it for weeks, when suddenly your partner tells you that instead of a date night, you’re no longer invited and they’re going out with a friend.
This isn’t a fight. This isn’t a breakup. Your partner thinks you won’t mind.
Do you mind?
In today’s story, one person is caught in this situation. Let’s see how they feel about it.
Read on for the story.
AITAH for getting upset that my SO uninvited me to a date
My (28) SO (29) and I have been together for two years and recently we made plans to see a show.
We often see shows together as it’s something we both enjoy and bonded over when we started dating.
We usually alternate who buys the tickets and this time they paid since I paid for the previous.
I wasn’t familiar with the show before they mentioned going, but since have been learned about it and was excited to go.
A perfect date.
A few days before the show, my SO asks me if I am ok not seeing the show.
I ask why and they say it turns out they initially asked a friend to see the show with them as they both expressed interest in it when hanging out in the past and made loose plans to see it.
My SO reached out to the friend and asked if they wanted to see it. They didn’t respond. And then had no contact for roughly a week.
During the week my SO was worried the tickets would sell out. It is a very limited run show that typically sells out within a few days of ticket sales opening. My SO sent a follow-up with no response.
My SO then asked me to see it and we bought tickets.
Sorry, friend.
I had no knowledge that that was the initial plan. We had gotten the tickets weeks in advance.
Apparently, after we bought the tickets, the friend responded saying they never received the texts about seeing the show.
My SO said that’s ok we can still see the show together. But at this point it had been over a week since tickets went on sale and the show was all sold out for every night.
Instead of telling the friend they invited someone else, they decided to give them my ticket and then uninvite me.
HUH?!
I told my SO I wasn’t happy with this plan as while it’s an unfortunate situation, we made concrete plans to see it together. And since it is sold out I now can’t see it at all.
I was excited to see it.
My SO thinks that since I wasn’t aware of the show before they invited me and the friend had wanted to see it that it’s fair.
I don’t think it’s fair and expressed this to my SO, but they remain firm in their decision and believe they did nothing wrong.
Now they’re left wondering if they’re wrong for feeling hurt when their SO chose a friend’s feelings over their concrete plans.
Let’s see what Reddit thinks.
This person says OP’s feelings are more than justified.
The SO isn’t prioritizing OP at all.
Everyone agrees it’s pretty uncool.
Getting ghosted for your own date night? That’s one show nobody wants a ticket for.
