Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

by Chelsea Mize

man in santa hat opening a gift

Reddit/Unsplash

Office politics can be complicated.

Like in this story, where an attempt at a nice birthday gesture goes sideways.

Let’s blow out the candles on this one.

AITAH for refusing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday gift because I’ve never even spoken to them?

Someone in the office started a group chat asking everyone to pitch in $20 for a birthday gift for a guy on another team.

Nice enough, what’s the catch?

I’ve literally never spoken to him. Don’t know what he looks like. We don’t even share a Slack channel.

Oh I see.

I said, “No thanks, I’ll sit this one out,” and left the group. Now a few people are calling me cold and saying, “It’s about the gesture, not the person.”

But maybe not everyone feels the same?

AITAH for not wanting to pay for a gift for someone I don’t even know?

Was this a nice no or ice cold?

What do the comments think?

This person says, what goes around does not always come around.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 10.01.33 PM Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

Someone else says, who was in charge of budgeting here?

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 10.02.46 PM Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

Another person is like, I get it but no.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 10.02.25 PM Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

Another person says, this isn’t busking.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 10.02.03 PM Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

This poster invokes the golden rule.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 10.01.48 PM Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

Hard to ignore the white elephant in this room.

She’s not doing it.

