Coworkers Want To Buy A Gift For Someone In The Office, But Everyone Required To Chip In Even If They Are Strangers

AITAH for refusing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday gift because I’ve never even spoken to them? Someone in the office started a group chat asking everyone to pitch in $20 for a birthday gift for a guy on another team.

I’ve literally never spoken to him. Don’t know what he looks like. We don’t even share a Slack channel.

I said, “No thanks, I’ll sit this one out,” and left the group. Now a few people are calling me cold and saying, “It’s about the gesture, not the person.”

AITAH for not wanting to pay for a gift for someone I don’t even know?

