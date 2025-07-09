July 9, 2025 at 4:48 am

Crumbl Cookie Customer Got A Big Snack, But What She Found Inside Gave Her Pause. – ‘I felt something crunchy.’

by Ben Auxier

If you’ve never heard of Crumbl Cookie, they’re a bakery chain with locations all over U.S., serving up a mess of messy desserts.

But one person who didn’t find her treat so sweet was TikTok user @allyef.05:

“Was eating my Crumbl Cookie when I felt something crunchy…” reads the caption.

“…there was egg shell…”

“Crumble please explain.”

Kinda upset @Crumbl #crumblcookies #crumbl #crumblecookiereview

So, yanno, everybody started arguing.

Big deal? Nbd? Big nbd?

What do we do about this?

Some shrugged it off.

Personally I don’t think I ever would have even noticed that, but maybe that’s because I scarf down cookies too fast.

