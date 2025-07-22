Crumbl Has A New “Benson Boone” Cookie, And It’s Covered In Both Frosting And Hype

How do you think you would know that you’ve truly made it?

That standard is going to be different for everyone.

For some of us, it might mean having your own cookie at a cookie chain, like at @crumbl:

Singer Benson Boone has his own brand deal cookie with them now.

Why does this look like a mugshot? Was he arrested for cookies?

It’s MYSTICAL?

I mean, it does look yummy.

Apparently this will have wide appeal.

From sea to shining salt lake.

Customers say it’s “a little bad but pretty good.”

Is it time to silence brands?

All I know is that now I’m hungry.

And a cookie sounds pretty good.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!