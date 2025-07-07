Customer Bothered Her While She Was Off The Clock, So She Claimed It Was Her Twin And Ended Up Keeping The Lie Going For Years

Some people have no idea how to respect a day off.

What would you do if a customer insisted on bothering you during your personal time and refused to take no for an answer? Would you just answer their question and move on? Or would you come up with a small lie to make them leave you alone?

In the following story, one retail worker finds herself in this very predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what she did.

That’s my twin When I was in my late teens and early 20s, I worked at Best Buy. This was in the late ‘90s, during their peak, and we had a steady stream of repeat customers who would come into my department to shop for CDs. I was Christmas shopping on my day off when a customer I didn’t recognize asked me a question. I was so irritated that someone had the nerve to bother me while I was clearly not on the clock.

When the guy wouldn’t stop, she lied to him.

When I replied that I didn’t work there, he said that he knows I do, and why can’t I just answer his question? My reply: “Nope. That’s my twin.” The next time the guy came in while I was working, he said he saw my “twin.” I kept this up for who knows how long, to the point where coworkers thought I actually had a twin.

Wow! That works because there’s no way for him to prove otherwise.

