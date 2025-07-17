Customer Demanded To “Test” Unpaid Jewelry Outside, But When The Clerk Refused, She Had A Full Meltdown In Front Of Everyone

Some shoppers think store rules are optional, as long as they say “pretty please.”

So, what would you do if a customer asked to take unpaid merchandise out to her car, insisted she’d bring it right back, and then cried when you calmly said no? Would you cave under pressure? Or would you stick to the store policy, even if it brought chaos to your register?

In today’s story, one teen cashier finds themselves dealing with a woman just like this. Here’s how it all went down.

“Sorry ma’am, I cannot let you leave the store with unpaid merchandise.” In high school, I was a cashier for a large arts and crafts chain. I would usually work closing shifts after school. This particular night was pretty normal until this lady I will appropriately call 2Chainz came up to my register. She was holding two different jewelry chains in front of me. 2Chainz: Hey, can I just run these out to my car really quickly? I need to see if they match a chain I have in there.

For some reason, she thought the manager would agree.

Me: I’m sorry, I can’t let you walk out of here because they aren’t paid for. I can hold them up here while you go grab the chain from your car. 2C: No, you don’t understand, I can’t go get it. I need to bring them to my car. Me: I can go ahead and ring these up for you, and you can return them if they don’t match. 2C: I will bring them back. Will you ask your manager?

Unfortunately for her, the manager started asking questions.

At this point, I was a little bit annoyed because a line was forming, and she was starting to make a bit of a scene. On my radio, I called for someone to help ring and called my manager. Me: (being nice as the customer was in front of me) Hey, manager, is it ok if this customer takes a couple of chains to her car? She will bring them back. Manager: Has she paid for them? Me: No, she hasn’t.

At least the next customer had a good sense of humor.

My manager laughed and said, “No,” as expected. Me: Sorry, ma’am, I cannot let you leave the store with unpaid merchandise. I don’t know what I did to make her start bawling. Tears are running down her face like crazy. She yells “FINE”, throws both chains at me, and storms off. My next customer comes up, puts his merchandise on the table, and says, “Is it ok if I leave the store without paying for this?”

Yikes! It’s a good thing customers like this are rare.

