Customer Wants To Buy Cold Medicine, But He Only Had A Copy Of His ID, Beginning An Epic Back And Forth

Imagine going to the store to buy cold medicine but being told that you couldn’t buy it unless the cashier saw your ID. Would you show the cashier your ID or try to get the cashier to make an exception to the rules?

The man in this story wanted the cashier to bend the rules.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

This is a First Here is a bit of context: I work at a grocery store that requires us to scan (or enter manually if they cant be scanned) everyone’s ID for any age restricted item (Alcohol, tobacco, cold medicine, etc) regardless of age. Annoying I know…

Employees even have to check ID for cold medicine.

Story Starts Here: I had a guy come up to the register with some cold medicine which triggered the prompt to scan ID. Me: “Ok sir, I am going to need to see your ID?” Customer: ” Why do you need ID for cold medicine? Plus I am in my 30s…”

The employee explained the policy.

At this point it was no longer about store policy asking for ID but state law which dictates we ID anyone 40 years or younger. Me: “Well there is ingredients in cold medicine that are used in the making of some of the hard drugs, which is why its a age restricted item. Also it is company policy to ID everyone regardless of age.” Customer: “I don’t do drugs.” Me: “Sir, I didn’t say you do just explaining why an ID is required.”

He didn’t have his ID.

The guy didn’t have an ID on him but he had a picture on his phone of the temporary ID you get from the DMV while you wait for the card itself in the mail. Me: “Sir, I’m sorry, but I can’t take this as I need the physical ID as a photo can be altered.” Customer: “Ok I have it in my car just let me go get it.” Customer returns a few minutes later carrying a piece of paper and hands it to me.

Still not good enough.

Me: “Sir, I need the actual temporary ID not a physical picture of the temporary ID. As again a picture can be altered.” There was a little more back and forth with him questioning why we couldn’t accept it. And I decided to call for the acting manager on duty, who told him exactly what I said and to come back with the actual documentation.

I can see why the customer would be annoyed, especially if he has a cold and really needs the medicine, but rules are rules.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

No, not fine! LOL

Here are some more interesting reasons a cashier would have to check a customer’s ID.

This is an interesting fact about ID rules in Virginia.

This app would’ve saved the day!

This is probably the case.

Always bring your ID!

