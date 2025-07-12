Customer’s Daughter Handed Cashier Items She Didn’t Want, But They Made Her Daughter Put The Items Back Herself

Sometimes customers can act quite entitled, but other times, they actually seem to be respectful and helpful.

What would you do if you tried on a lot of clothes and only wanted to buy some of them? Would you put the clothes that you didn’t want back on the shelves yourself, or would you expect a store employee to do it for you?

In today’s story, one customer and her daughter disagree about the right thing to do in this scenario, but the store employee loves how they end up handling it!

Let’s read the whole story.

I could do this myself, but it’s part of your job so you can do it for me. So I work at [large clothing chain], and I’m trained in most areas of the store, so I could be in any section of the store on any given day. From cashiering to customer service to folding clothing on the floor to the shoe department… Wherever they need me. I was a cashier the other day, and part of our job on the registers is to take the clothing that people don’t want and placing it in customer service when I go on break so the associates on the floor (which might end up being me) can place it in the right place later.

A mother and daughter were ready to check out.

So I had a customer and her daughter come up to me with a massive pile of clothes. The mother looked mid-30s, daughter was about 17. The daughter piled a massive amount of clothes onto the desk and started working through them, taking some out and piling them together, telling me which ones she wanted and which ones she didn’t. About half of them she chose to put back, which she held out at arm’s length for me as I was scanning her other items, telling me “Here, I don’t want these”.

The mother had a suggestion.

The mother asked her “Honey, you’re right next to where you got these, why don’t you put them back yourself while he checks out your other clothes?” The daughter rolled her eyes and told her “Mom that’s part of their job, it’s no big deal.” Now, while that IS technically part of my job, it’s just a common courtesy thing to put it back if you have time, especially if you’re right next to where they go. Obviously it’s not too big of a deal to me, but… You know. It’s the principle of the thing.

The mother took charge!

It was the end of my shift, so I was looking forward to getting out of their, but obviously I threw on the retail smile and took them from her, saying “Sure! I can get those back for you.” At this point, the mother reached out, took them back, handed them to her daughter, and said “He has other things to get done, and I’m sure his time is better spent helping people on register than putting your things away that you’re too lazy to put away yourself.” I made sure to throw on every eligible discount I could for her. It’s people like that that make my day 10x better.

What a great mom! She’s teaching her daughter how to be a good customer, and she deserves all the discounts!

