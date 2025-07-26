July 26, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘Let me know if you think it’s worth it.’ – Customers Reviewed Aldi’s $65 Grill Master Box Of Meats That Has 18 Pieces Of Meat In It

by Matthew Gilligan

man opening box of meat

TikTok/@lovescooking8

If you’re an Aldi customer, you’re gonna want to pay attention to this video!

A TikTokker took to the social media platform and showed viewers the company’s Grill Master meat box that is on sale for $65.

man holding a box of meat

TikTok/@lovescooking8

The man unpacked the meat box and there’s no denying that there is A LOT of meat in there!

The box includes, 2 bacon-wrapped sirloin steaks, 8 burgers, 2 boneless ribeye steaks, 2 boneless pork chops, 2 New York strip steaks, and 2 boneless chicken breasts.

man holding frozen meat

TikTok/@lovescooking8

A woman off-camera said, “They actually don’t look bad.”

The man who unpacked the box said, “$65. Let me know if you think it’s worth it.”

man holding frozen meat

TikTok/@lovescooking8

Take a look at the video.

@lovescooking8

@ALDI USA #meatbox #fyp @Samantha V

♬ original sound – lovescooking8

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 7.01.36 PM Let me know if you think its worth it. Customers Reviewed Aldis $65 Grill Master Box Of Meats That Has 18 Pieces Of Meat In It

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 7.01.57 PM Let me know if you think its worth it. Customers Reviewed Aldis $65 Grill Master Box Of Meats That Has 18 Pieces Of Meat In It

And another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 7.02.24 PM Let me know if you think its worth it. Customers Reviewed Aldis $65 Grill Master Box Of Meats That Has 18 Pieces Of Meat In It

Go ahead and give the Grill Master box a shot!

It sounds like a pretty good deal.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter