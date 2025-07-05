Dad Took His Kids Jewelry Shopping For Their Mom, But When One Tried To Explain Why Irony Was Illegal, Everyone Lost It

Shopping with kids always sounds like a good idea until it suddenly isn’t.

So, what would you do if your child tried to explain why “irony” was illegal and insisted it had something to do with elephant poaching?

Would you try to explain?

Or would you stand there wondering how you got here?

In today’s story, a jewelry store clerk witnessed this exact situation between a man and his son.

Here’s how it all happened.

You can’t sell irony! I sell jewelry, and a dad came in yesterday with his son and daughter to look for a gift for their mom. They look around for a while, and the kids see about a thousand things they want for their mom, and the dad is being really patient, going to look at everything the kids point out that mom would “love.” From a $20,000 diamond ring, down to a gaudy silver swan brooch with abalone inlay. After a few minutes of this, the Dad says to me, quietly, “I should not have brought them, I should not have brought them.”

They didn’t realize the little boy was listening.

He starts to give the kids reasons why each of these items would just not cut it (or would prevent them from having college funds), when he notices a silver charm that is a gift box. He says, “Oh, I would love to give my wife a present that is literally a present, just for the irony.” I laugh and agree, right before the son (maybe 10 years old) pipes up and gives us this gem: “You can’t sell IRONY!!” The dad and I look at each other with wide eyes… I’m thinking hmm, that’s kind of an advanced concept for this ten-year-old.

He really caught them off guard.

I find myself wanting to argue with him, and apparently, his dad had the same thought because he says, “Well, a comedian could sell it on stage, maybe…” but clearly neither of us knew what to do with that. So the kid continues, “But Dad! That’s illegal! “What do you mean, it’s illegal?” “They kill the elephants for it!”

Too funny! What an innocent, yet hilarious mistake!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person likes the idea of a present box charm.

For this reader, it’s how the story was told.

Here’s someone who works at a jewelry store.

This person tried similar things on her mother.

Kids say the funniest things!

It’s just too bad he couldn’t get that whole thing on recording as a gift for his wife.

