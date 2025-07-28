Daughter Turns Her Back On Her Parents Over Opposing Political Views, But When Her Dad Finds Out He Has Cancer, He Wonders If He Should Reach Out To Her

Some people are really passionate about their political beliefs. Imagine being so passionate about politics that you decide to turn your back on everyone who believes differently than you do, including your parents.

AITAH for not telling my daughter about my cancer diagnosis? My wife (55F) and myself (55M) recently have been removed from our daughter’s life (33F) due to differing political views. We love our daughter and respect her passion for what she believes in. My wife and I even have slightly different political beliefs but make things work. Out of the blue earlier this year our daughter texted my wife and said that she did not want anyone in her life that did not believe in what she felt and that would not be loudly speaking out. Since that time we have had an anniversary, birthday, Mother’s Day (the most important one to me) and Father’s Day have passed with no contact.

Within the last few weeks we found out that I have cancer and are working through the process as we learn the full diagnosis , treatment options and what next steps should be. I will be having surgery next month and we have started to tell people who we are close with. It is possible that our daughter will find out one way or another.

As another level of detail, my parents SUCKED at telling me and my sister about any of their health issues. We would find out about any major medical issues way after things worked out. My Dad did tell me in person when he was diagnosed with ALS, but my mom kept everything to herself until we found out she had dementia and that she had known for years. My wife’s family shares every detail and that is how I wanted to be. I also have major regrets that I did not spend enough time with my dad before he died or with my mom before her memory was completely gone.

I feel that my daughter has had opportunities to reach out (even a text) to show she still wants us in her life. I also don’t want to look like I am trying to use my cancer to get her to reluctantly come back into our lives. If something bad happens I want her to have the opportunity to decide how she reacts, I don’t want her to have the every day regret that I have of not spending more time with my parents when I could. AITAH for feeling that until my kid contacts me I have no obligation to tell her anything about what is going on with my health?

